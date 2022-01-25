Molson Coors Beverage Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.2% Upside

Molson Coors Beverage Company with ticker code (TAP) now have 17 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 64.37 and 32 calculating the average target price we see 43.73. With the stocks previous close at 42.8 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 2.2%. The 50 day MA is 35.66 and the 200 day MA is 36.95. The market capitalisation for the company is $9,195m. Find out more information at: http://www.molsoncoors.com

The potential market cap would be $9,395m based on the market concensus.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm’s, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey’s, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee’s Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel’s, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Cape Line, Henry’s Hard, Redd’s, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands. It also offers various brands, such as Belgian Moon, Coors Original, Aquarelle, Carling, Carling Black Label, Coors Edge, Coors Slice, Exel, Mad Jack, Molson Canadian, Molson Dry, Molson Export, Molson Ultra, Old Style Pilsner, Rickard’s, Brasseurs de MontrÃ©al, Creemore Springs, Granville Island, Le Trou du Diable, Heineken, Heineken 0.0, Strongbow cider, Dos Equis, and Moretti. In addition, the company provides its products under the Staropramen, Bergenbier, Borsodi, Jelen, Kamenitza, Niksicko, Ozujsko, Aspall Cider, Bavaria, Beck’s, Branik, Cobra, Corona Extra, Lowenbrau, Pardubicky Pivovar, Rekorderlig cider, Sharp’s Doom Bar, and Stella Artois brand names. Further, it offers its products under the Thunderbolt, Carling Strong, Miller Ace, Miller Chill, Miller Ultra, Singha, and Zima brands. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.