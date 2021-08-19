Molson Coors Beverage Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.2% Upside

Molson Coors Beverage Company with ticker code (TAP) have now 17 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 64.37 and 32 and has a mean target at 43.73. With the stocks previous close at 42.8 this indicates there is a potential upside of 2.2%. The 50 day MA is 35.66 and the 200 moving average now moves to 36.95. The market capitalisation for the company is $9,195m. Visit the company website at: http://www.molsoncoors.com

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm’s, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey’s, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee’s Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel’s, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Cape Line, Henry’s Hard, Redd’s, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands. It also offers various brands, such as Belgian Moon, Coors Original, Aquarelle, Carling, Carling Black Label, Coors Edge, Coors Slice, Exel, Mad Jack, Molson Canadian, Molson Dry, Molson Export, Molson Ultra, Old Style Pilsner, Rickard’s, Brasseurs de MontrÃ©al, Creemore Springs, Granville Island, Le Trou du Diable, Heineken, Heineken 0.0, Strongbow cider, Dos Equis, and Moretti. In addition, the company provides its products under the Staropramen, Bergenbier, Borsodi, Jelen, Kamenitza, Niksicko, Ozujsko, Aspall Cider, Bavaria, Beck’s, Branik, Cobra, Corona Extra, Lowenbrau, Pardubicky Pivovar, Rekorderlig cider, Sharp’s Doom Bar, and Stella Artois brand names. Further, it offers its products under the Thunderbolt, Carling Strong, Miller Ace, Miller Chill, Miller Ultra, Singha, and Zima brands. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.