Molson Coors Beverage Company – Consensus Indicates Potential -2.7% Downside

Molson Coors Beverage Company with ticker code (TAP) have now 17 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 63 and 46 calculating the mean target price we have 53.76. Given that the stocks previous close was at 55.27 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -2.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 50.06 and the 200 day moving average is 52.83. The market capitalisation for the company is $12,072m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.molsoncoors.com

The potential market cap would be $11,742m based on the market concensus.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is based in Golden, Colorado.