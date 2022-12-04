Molson Coors Beverage Company – Consensus Indicates Potential -2.2% Downside

Molson Coors Beverage Company found using ticker (TAP) now have 17 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 63 and 46 with the average target price sitting at 53.76. With the stocks previous close at 54.97 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -2.2%. The day 50 moving average is 50.57 and the 200 day MA is 52.97. The company has a market cap of $12,078m. Visit the company website at: https://www.molsoncoors.com

The potential market cap would be $11,812m based on the market concensus.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is based in Golden, Colorado.