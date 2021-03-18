Molson Coors Beverage Company – Consensus Indicates Potential -.1% Downside

Molson Coors Beverage Company found using ticker (TAP) now have 17 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 68 and 35 with a mean TP of 48.36. Given that the stocks previous close was at 48.41 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 47.26 and the 200 moving average now moves to 42.79. The company has a market cap of $10,346m. Find out more information at: http://www.molsoncoors.com

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.