Molina Healthcare Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 31.9% Upside

Molina Healthcare Inc with ticker code (MOH) now have 15 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 389 and 300 and has a mean target at 355.53. With the stocks previous close at 269.48 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 31.9%. The day 50 moving average is 298.24 while the 200 day moving average is 315.72. The company has a market cap of $15,299m. Company Website: https://www.molinahealthcare.com

The potential market cap would be $20,184m based on the market concensus.

Molina Healthcare, Inc. provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.