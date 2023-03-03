Molina Healthcare Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 30.6% Upside

Molina Healthcare Inc found using ticker (MOH) have now 15 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 389 and 307 calculating the average target price we see 357.53. With the stocks previous close at 273.8 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 30.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 304.11 and the 200 day moving average is 316.53. The market cap for the company is $16,086m. Find out more information at: https://www.molinahealthcare.com

The potential market cap would be $21,006m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Molina Healthcare, Inc. provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.