Molina Healthcare Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.8% Upside

Molina Healthcare Inc found using ticker (MOH) now have 12 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 240 and 180 calculating the mean target price we have 214.42. With the stocks previous close at 206.5 this indicates there is a potential upside of 3.8%. The day 50 moving average is 183.98 while the 200 day moving average is 178.31. The company has a market capitalisation of $12,491m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.molinahealthcare.com

Molina Healthcare provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 3.3 million members in 14 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, who are eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored health care programs. The company offers its health care services for its members through contracts with a network of providers, including independent physicians and physician groups, hospitals, ancillary providers, and pharmacies. Molina Healthcare was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

