Molina Healthcare Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.8% Upside

Molina Healthcare Inc with ticker code (MOH) now have 12 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 240 and 180 with the average target price sitting at 214.42. Now with the previous closing price of 206.6 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 3.8%. The day 50 moving average is 185.84 and the 200 moving average now moves to 179.91. The company has a market cap of $12,259m. Visit the company website at: http://www.molinahealthcare.com

Molina Healthcare provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 3.3 million members in 14 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, who are eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored health care programs. The company offers its health care services for its members through contracts with a network of providers, including independent physicians and physician groups, hospitals, ancillary providers, and pharmacies. Molina Healthcare was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

