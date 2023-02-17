Molina Healthcare Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.4% Upside

Molina Healthcare Inc found using ticker (MOH) have now 16 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 389 and 328 with the average target price sitting at 359.75. Now with the previous closing price of 293.92 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 22.4%. The day 50 moving average is 314.19 and the 200 day MA is 317.16. The company has a market capitalisation of $16,963m. Visit the company website at: https://www.molinahealthcare.com

The potential market cap would be $20,762m based on the market concensus.

Molina Healthcare provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.