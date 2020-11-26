Molina Healthcare Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.6% Upside

Molina Healthcare Inc found using ticker (MOH) have now 13 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 266 and 199 with the average target price sitting at 231.08. Given that the stocks previous close was at 205.17 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 12.6%. The 50 day MA is 207.64 and the 200 day moving average is 187.58. The company has a market capitalisation of $12,027m. Company Website: http://www.molinahealthcare.com

Molina Healthcare provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 3.3 million members in 14 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, who are eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored health care programs. The company offers its health care services for its members through contracts with a network of providers, including independent physicians and physician groups, hospitals, ancillary providers, and pharmacies. Molina Healthcare was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.