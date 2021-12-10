Molina Healthcare Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.2% Upside

Molina Healthcare Inc found using ticker (MOH) have now 15 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 397 and 281 and has a mean target at 324.6. Now with the previous closing price of 297.33 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 9.2%. The 50 day MA is 292.15 and the 200 moving average now moves to 262.31. The market cap for the company is $17,242m. Visit the company website at: https://www.molinahealthcare.com

Molina Healthcare provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states. The company offers its health care services for its members through contracts with a network of providers, including independent physicians and physician groups, hospitals, ancillary providers, and pharmacies. Molina Healthcare was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.