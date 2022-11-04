Molina Healthcare Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.4% Upside

Molina Healthcare Inc with ticker code (MOH) now have 16 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 420 and 340 with the average target price sitting at 376.19. With the stocks previous close at 350.34 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 7.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 345.89 and the 200 day moving average is 317.12. The market capitalisation for the company is $20,612m. Visit the company website at: https://www.molinahealthcare.com

The potential market cap would be $22,133m based on the market concensus.

Molina Healthcare provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.