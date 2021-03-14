Molina Healthcare Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.1% Upside

Molina Healthcare Inc found using ticker (MOH) now have 13 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 285 and 200 and has a mean target at 245.31. Now with the previous closing price of 229.09 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 7.1%. The 50 day MA is 216.95 and the 200 day moving average is 205.65. The market cap for the company is $13,484m. Find out more information at: http://www.molinahealthcare.com

Molina Healthcare provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states. The company offers its health care services for its members through contracts with a network of providers, including independent physicians and physician groups, hospitals, ancillary providers, and pharmacies. Molina Healthcare was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.