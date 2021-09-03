Molina Healthcare Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 4.8% Upside

Molina Healthcare Inc with ticker code (MOH) now have 15 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 315 and 200 calculating the average target price we see 277.8. Now with the previous closing price of 265.18 this would imply there is a potential upside of 4.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 261.55 and the 200 day moving average is 248.27. The company has a market cap of $15,924m. Visit the company website at: http://www.molinahealthcare.com

Molina Healthcare provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states. The company offers its health care services for its members through contracts with a network of providers, including independent physicians and physician groups, hospitals, ancillary providers, and pharmacies. Molina Healthcare was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.