Molina Healthcare Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 26.9% Upside

Molina Healthcare Inc found using ticker (MOH) now have 16 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 372.98 and 287.87 with a mean TP of 330.43. Now with the previous closing price of 260.34 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 26.9%. The 50 day MA is 307.91 and the 200 moving average now moves to 300.8. The market cap for the company is $14,953m. Company Website: https://www.molinahealthcare.com

The potential market cap would be $18,978m based on the market concensus.

Molina Healthcare provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

