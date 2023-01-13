Molina Healthcare Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 23.1% Upside

Molina Healthcare Inc found using ticker (MOH) now have 16 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 400 and 340 with a mean TP of 372.75. With the stocks previous close at 302.76 this would imply there is a potential upside of 23.1%. The day 50 moving average is 327.39 and the 200 day moving average is 320.9. The market capitalisation for the company is $17,470m. Find out more information at: https://www.molinahealthcare.com

The potential market cap would be $21,509m based on the market concensus.

Molina Healthcare provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.