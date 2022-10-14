Molina Healthcare Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.6% Upside

Molina Healthcare Inc with ticker code (MOH) have now 16 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 390 and 315 calculating the average target price we see 360.06. Given that the stocks previous close was at 351 this would imply there is a potential upside of 2.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 337.34 while the 200 day moving average is 312.72. The market capitalisation for the company is $20,753m. Find out more information at: https://www.molinahealthcare.com

The potential market cap would be $21,288m based on the market concensus.

Molina Healthcare provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.