Molina Healthcare Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.3% Upside

Molina Healthcare Inc with ticker code (MOH) now have 16 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 420 and 340 calculating the mean target price we have 376.75. Given that the stocks previous close was at 326.8 this indicates there is a potential upside of 15.3%. The day 50 moving average is 345.26 and the 200 moving average now moves to 318.5. The company has a market cap of $19,254m. Company Website: https://www.molinahealthcare.com

The potential market cap would be $22,197m based on the market concensus.

Molina Healthcare provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.