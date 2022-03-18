Molina Healthcare – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.8% Upside

Molina Healthcare with ticker code (MOH) have now 16 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 380 and 298 with the average target price sitting at 342.5. Now with the previous closing price of 329.85 this indicates there is a potential upside of 3.8%. The 50 day MA is 301.5 and the 200 day MA is 283.05. The company has a market capitalisation of $19,705m. Find out more information at: https://www.molinahealthcare.com

The potential market cap would be $20,460m based on the market concensus.

Molina Healthcare provides managed health care services to low-ome families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.