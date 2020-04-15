Moleculin Biotech – Consenus Indicates Potential 179.8% Upside

Moleculin Biotech found using ticker (MBRX) now have 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 5 and 2 calculating the mean target price we have 3.33. Now with the previous closing price of 1.19 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 179.8%. The 50 day MA is 0.66 and the 200 moving average now moves to 0.9. The company has a market capitalisation of $68m. Visit the company website at: http://www.moleculin.com

Moleculin Biotech, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and lung-localized tumors. The company’s flagship immune/transcription modulator is WP1066, a STAT3 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of brain tumor, as well as to treat pancreatic cancer, AML, and glioblastoma. It also develops WP1220, an analog of WP1066 for the topical treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma in Poland; and WP1732, an analog of WP1066 for the treatment of AML, pancreatic, and other cancers. The company’s lead metabolism/glycosylation inhibitor compound is WP1122, a prodrug of 2-deoxyglucose to treat brain tumors and pancreatic cancer. In addition, it develops WP1234 for the treatment of pancreatic cancer. Further, the company engages in the preclinical development of other drug candidates, including other immune/transcription modulators and metabolism/glycosylation inhibitors. It has an agreement with the University of Iowa Pharmaceuticals for the development of a formulation for WP1732; collaboration with Dermin Sp. Zoo for the development of WP1220; collaboration with M.D. Anderson Cancer Center for the development of WP1732 and WP1066; and material transfer agreement with the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston, d/b/a UTMB Health. Moleculin Biotech was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

