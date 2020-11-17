Moleculin Biotech – Consensus Indicates Potential 332.5% Upside

Moleculin Biotech with ticker code (MBRX) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 5 and 2 and has a mean target at 3.33. With the stocks previous close at 0.77 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 332.5%. The day 50 moving average is 0.77 and the 200 day MA is 0.94. The market capitalisation for the company is $46m. Find out more information at: http://www.moleculin.com

Moleculin Biotech, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs. The company’s flagship immune/transcription modulator is WP1066, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of brain tumors, as well as to treat pancreatic cancer, AML, and glioblastoma. It also develops WP1220, an analog of WP1066, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for the topical treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma in Poland; WP1234 for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and WP1732, an analog of WP1066 for the treatment of AML, pancreatic, and other cancers. The company’s lead metabolism/glycosylation inhibitor compound is WP1122 to treat cancers and viruses. In addition, it engages in the preclinical development of other drug candidates, including other immune/transcription modulators and metabolism/glycosylation inhibitors. The company has partnerships and collaboration agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Emory University, Mayo Clinic Research Endeavor, The University of Iowa, Medical University of Gdansk, University of Bergen, DERMIN Sp. z o. o., and WPD Pharmaceuticals Sp z.o.o for the development of various drug candidates. Moleculin Biotech was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.