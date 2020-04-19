Molecular Templates – Consenus Indicates Potential 37.7% Upside

Molecular Templates with ticker code (MTEM) have now 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 39 and 16 and has a mean target at 22. Given that the stocks previous close was at 15.98 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 37.7%. The 50 day MA is 14.3 and the 200 day MA is 12.31. The market cap for the company is $746m. Visit the company website at: http://www.mtem.com
Molecular Templates, a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. The company also develops MT-4019, engineered toxin body targeting CD38; and TAK-169 targeting CD38. It has an agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop CD38-targeted engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of patients with diseases, such as multiple myeloma; and a strategic research collaboration with Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated to discover and develop novel targeted conditioning regimens to enhance the hematopoietic stem cell transplant process. Molecular Templates is headquartered in Austin, Texas.