Molecular Templates – Consenus Indicates Potential 29.2% Upside

Molecular Templates found using ticker (MTEM) now have 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 39 and 16 calculating the average target price we see 22. Now with the previous closing price of 17.03 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 29.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 14.36 and the 200 day moving average is 12.53. The market capitalisation for the company is $766m. Company Website: http://www.mtem.com

Molecular Templates, a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. The company also develops MT-4019, engineered toxin body targeting CD38; and TAK-169 targeting CD38. It has an agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop CD38-targeted engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of patients with diseases, such as multiple myeloma; and a strategic research collaboration with Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated to discover and develop novel targeted conditioning regimens to enhance the hematopoietic stem cell transplant process. Molecular Templates is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

