Molecular Templates – Consensus Indicates Potential 70.5% Upside

Molecular Templates with ticker code (MTEM) have now 8 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 34 and 13 with the average target price sitting at 19.25. Now with the previous closing price of 11.29 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 70.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 12.09 and the 200 moving average now moves to 10.76. The market capitalisation for the company is $607m. Visit the company website at: http://www.mtem.com

Molecular Templates, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies. The company’s lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. It also develops MT-4019, engineered toxin body targeting CD38; and TAK-169 targeting CD38. The company has an agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop CD38-targeted engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of patients with diseases, such as multiple myeloma; and a strategic research collaboration with Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated to discover and develop novel targeted conditioning regimens to enhance the hematopoietic stem cell transplant process; and Bristol Myers Squibb to discover and develop multiple novel therapies designed for specific oncology targets. Molecular Templates is headquartered in Austin, Texas.