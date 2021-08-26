Twitter
Molecular Templates – Consensus Indicates Potential 108.3% Upside

Broker Ratings

Molecular Templates found using ticker (MTEM) now have 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 34 and 13 with the average target price sitting at 20.14. Now with the previous closing price of 9.67 this indicates there is a potential upside of 108.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 9.36 and the 200 day moving average is 11.37. The company has a market capitalisation of $534m. Visit the company website at: http://www.mtem.com

Molecular Templates, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies. The company’s lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. It also develops MT-4019, engineered toxin body targeting CD38; and TAK-169 targeting CD38. The company has an agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop CD38-targeted engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of patients with diseases, such as multiple myeloma; and a strategic research collaboration with Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated to discover and develop novel targeted conditioning regimens to enhance the hematopoietic stem cell transplant process. Molecular Templates is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

