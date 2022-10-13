Mohawk Industries – Consensus Indicates Potential 33.2% Upside

Mohawk Industries found using ticker (MHK) have now 13 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 170 and 100 calculating the mean target price we have 129.31. Now with the previous closing price of 97.06 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 33.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 107.71 and the 200 day MA is 132.24. The market capitalisation for the company is $6,118m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.mohawkind.com

The potential market cap would be $8,150m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Mohawk Industries designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW). The Global Ceramic segment provides a range of ceramic tile, porcelain tile, and natural stone products; and sources, markets, and distributes other tile related products. This segment markets and distributes its products under the American Olean, Daltile, Eliane, EmilGroup, KAI, Kerama Marazzi, Marazzi, and Ragno brands. The Flooring NA segment offers floor covering product lines in a range of colors, textures, and patterns, including carpets, carpet tiles, rugs and mats, carpet pads, hardwood, laminate, medium-density fiberboards, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), and sheet vinyl products. This segment markets and distributes its flooring products under the Aladdin Commercial, Durkan, IVC, Karastan, Mohawk, Mohawk Group, Mohawk Home, Pergo, Portico, and Quick-Step brands. The Flooring ROW segment provides wood flooring and vinyl flooring, as well as laminates, roofing elements, sheet vinyl, LVT, insulation boards, medium-density fiberboards, chipboards, and other woods products under the Feltex, Godfrey Hirst, Hycraft, IVC Commercial, IVC Home, Leoline, Moduleo, Pergo, Quick-Step, and Unilin and Xtratherm brands; and licenses its intellectual property to flooring manufacturers. Mohawk Industries was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Calhoun, Georgia.