Mohawk Industries – Consensus Indicates Potential 29.8% Upside

Mohawk Industries with ticker code (MHK) now have 12 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 256 and 170 calculating the average target price we see 227.33. Now with the previous closing price of 175.14 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 29.8%. The 50 day MA is 179.69 and the 200 day moving average is 192.4. The company has a market capitalisation of $12,313m. Find out more information at: http://www.mohawkind.com

Mohawk Industries designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW). The Global Ceramic segment provides a range of ceramic tile, porcelain tile, and natural stone products; and sources, markets, and distributes other tile related products. This segment markets and distributes its products under the American Olean, Daltile, Eliane, EmilGroup, KAI, Kerama Marazzi, Marazzi, and Ragno brands. The Flooring NA segment offers floor covering product lines in a range of colors, textures, and patterns, including carpets, carpet tiles, rugs and mats, carpet pads, hardwood, laminate, medium-density fiberboards, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), and sheet vinyl products. This segment markets and distributes its flooring products under the Aladdin Commercial, Durkan, IVC, Karastan, Mohawk, Mohawk Group, Mohawk Home, Pergo, Portico, and Quick-Step brands. The Flooring ROW segment provides hardwood flooring and vinyl flooring, as well as laminates, roofing elements, sheet vinyl, LVT, insulation boards, medium-density fiberboards, chipboards, and other woods products under the Balterio, Feltex, Godfrey Hirst, Hycraft, IVC, Leoline, Moduleo, Pergo, Quick-Step, and Unilin and Xtratherm brands; and licenses its intellectual property to flooring manufacturers. Mohawk Industries was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Calhoun, Georgia.

