Mohawk Group Holdings – Consenus Indicates Potential 322.9% Upside

Mohawk Group Holdings with ticker code (MWK) now have 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 12 and 6 calculating the average target price we see 8.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 2.01 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 322.9%. The 50 day MA is 2.64 while the 200 day moving average is 4.86. The market capitalisation for the company is $40m. Visit the company website at: http://www.mohawkgp.com
Mohawk Group Holdings, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands. It primarily serves individual online consumers through Amazon and other e-commerce platforms, as well as through its owned and operated websites and other marketplaces. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.