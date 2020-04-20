Mohawk Group Holdings – Consenus Indicates Potential 260.2% Upside

Mohawk Group Holdings found using ticker (MWK) have now 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 12 and 6 calculating the mean target price we have 8.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 2.36 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 260.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 2.49 and the 200 moving average now moves to 4.76. The company has a market capitalisation of $43m. Company Website: http://www.mohawkgp.com
Mohawk Group Holdings, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands. It primarily serves individual online consumers through Amazon and other e-commerce platforms, as well as through its owned and operated websites and other marketplaces. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.