Mohawk Group Holdings – Consenus Indicates Potential 260.2% Upside

Mohawk Group Holdings found using ticker (MWK) have now 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 12 and 6 calculating the mean target price we have 8.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 2.36 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 260.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 2.49 and the 200 moving average now moves to 4.76. The company has a market capitalisation of $43m. Company Website: http://www.mohawkgp.com

Mohawk Group Holdings, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands. It primarily serves individual online consumers through Amazon and other e-commerce platforms, as well as through its owned and operated websites and other marketplaces. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn