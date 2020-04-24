Mohawk Group Holdings – Consenus Indicates Potential 254.3% Upside

Mohawk Group Holdings with ticker code (MWK) now have 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 12 and 6 calculating the average target price we see 9. Given that the stocks previous close was at 2.54 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 254.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 2.43 and the 200 day moving average is 4.67. The company has a market cap of $43m. Visit the company website at: http://www.mohawkgp.com

Mohawk Group Holdings, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands. It primarily serves individual online consumers through Amazon and other e-commerce platforms, as well as through its owned and operated websites and other marketplaces. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

