Mohawk Group Holdings – Consenus Indicates Potential 248.4% Upside

Mohawk Group Holdings found using ticker (MWK) have now 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 12 and 6 with a mean TP of 8.5. With the stocks previous close at 2.44 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 248.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 2.56 and the 200 day MA is 4.82. The market capitalisation for the company is $42m. Company Website: http://www.mohawkgp.com
Mohawk Group Holdings, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands. It primarily serves individual online consumers through Amazon and other e-commerce platforms, as well as through its owned and operated websites and other marketplaces. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.