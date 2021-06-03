Twitter
Mohawk Group Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 42.5% Upside

Mohawk Group Holdings found using ticker (MWK) now have 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 25 and 16 with the average target price sitting at 20.2. Given that the stocks previous close was at 14.18 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 42.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 9 and the 200 day MA is 7.73. The market cap for the company is $424m. Find out more information at: http://www.mohawkgp.com

Mohawk Group Holdings, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands. It primarily serves individual online consumers through Amazon and other e-commerce platforms, as well as through its owned and operated websites and other marketplaces. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

