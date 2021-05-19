Mohawk Group Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 42.5% Upside

Mohawk Group Holdings with ticker code (MWK) have now 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 25 and 16 and has a mean target at 20.2. Now with the previous closing price of 14.18 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 42.5%. The 50 day MA is 9 and the 200 moving average now moves to 7.73. The market cap for the company is $424m. Visit the company website at: http://www.mohawkgp.com

Mohawk Group Holdings, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands. It primarily serves individual online consumers through Amazon and other e-commerce platforms, as well as through its owned and operated websites and other marketplaces. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.