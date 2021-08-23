Mohawk Group Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 42.5% Upside

Mohawk Group Holdings with ticker code (MWK) now have 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 25 and 16 calculating the mean target price we have 20.2. Given that the stocks previous close was at 14.18 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 42.5%. The 50 day MA is 9 and the 200 day moving average is 7.73. The company has a market capitalisation of $424m. Visit the company website at: http://www.mohawkgp.com

Mohawk Group Holdings, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands. It primarily serves individual online consumers through Amazon and other e-commerce platforms, as well as through its owned and operated websites and other marketplaces. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.