Mohawk Group Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 42.5% Upside

Mohawk Group Holdings found using ticker (MWK) now have 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 25 and 16 calculating the mean target price we have 20.2. Now with the previous closing price of 14.18 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 42.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 9 and the 200 moving average now moves to 7.73. The company has a market cap of $424m. Find out more information at: http://www.mohawkgp.com

Mohawk Group Holdings, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands. It primarily serves individual online consumers through Amazon and other e-commerce platforms, as well as through its owned and operated websites and other marketplaces. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.