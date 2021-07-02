Mohawk Group Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 42.5% Upside

Mohawk Group Holdings with ticker code (MWK) now have 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 25 and 16 calculating the average target price we see 20.2. Given that the stocks previous close was at 14.18 this indicates there is a potential upside of 42.5%. The day 50 moving average is 9 and the 200 day MA is 7.73. The market cap for the company is $424m. Visit the company website at: http://www.mohawkgp.com

Mohawk Group Holdings, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands. It primarily serves individual online consumers through Amazon and other e-commerce platforms, as well as through its owned and operated websites and other marketplaces. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.