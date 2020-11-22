Mohawk Group Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 123.7% Upside

Mohawk Group Holdings found using ticker (MWK) now have 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 21 and 12.5 and has a mean target at 15.88. With the stocks previous close at 7.1 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 123.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 8.33 and the 200 moving average now moves to 6.94. The company has a market capitalisation of $160m. Find out more information at: http://www.mohawkgp.com

Mohawk Group Holdings, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands. It primarily serves individual online consumers through Amazon and other e-commerce platforms, as well as through its owned and operated websites and other marketplaces. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.