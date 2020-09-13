Moelis & Company – Consensus Indicates Potential -7.5% Downside

Moelis & Company with ticker code (MC) now have 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 37 and 21 and has a mean target at 28.43. With the stocks previous close at 30.74 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -7.5%. The day 50 moving average is 31.52 while the 200 day moving average is 30.85. The market cap for the company is $1,729m. Company Website: http://www.moelis.com

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs. It has strategic alliances with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.; and Alfaro, DÃ¡vila y Scherer, S.C. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

