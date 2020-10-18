Moelis & Company – Consensus Indicates Potential -5.9% Downside

Moelis & Company with ticker code (MC) now have 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 42 and 26 and has a mean target at 35.86. Given that the stocks previous close was at 38.09 this would indicate that there is a downside of -5.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 34.41 while the 200 day moving average is 32.02. The market cap for the company is $2,109m. Visit the company website at: http://www.moelis.com

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs. It has strategic alliances with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.; and Alfaro, DÃ¡vila y Scherer, S.C. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

