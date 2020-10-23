Moelis & Company – Consensus Indicates Potential -5.7% Downside

Moelis & Company with ticker code (MC) have now 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 42 and 26 calculating the mean target price we have 35.86. With the stocks previous close at 38.01 this would indicate that there is a downside of -5.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 34.85 and the 200 moving average now moves to 32.22. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,113m. Visit the company website at: http://www.moelis.com

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs. It has strategic alliances with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.; and Alfaro, DÃ¡vila y Scherer, S.C. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

