Moelis & Company – Consensus Indicates Potential -16.2% Downside

Moelis & Company with ticker code (MC) now have 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 37 and 21 with the average target price sitting at 28.43. Now with the previous closing price of 33.91 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -16.2%. The 50 day MA is 31.99 while the 200 day moving average is 30.88. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,890m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.moelis.com

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs. It has strategic alliances with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.; and Alfaro, DÃ¡vila y Scherer, S.C. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

