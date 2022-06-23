Moelis & Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 33.8% Upside

Moelis & Company found using ticker (MC) now have 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 59 and 45 and has a mean target at 52.29. Given that the stocks previous close was at 39.07 this would imply there is a potential upside of 33.8%. The day 50 moving average is 43.94 and the 200 day MA is 55.59. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,680m. Find out more information at: https://www.moelis.com

The potential market cap would be $3,587m based on the market concensus.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds. It has strategic alliances with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.; and Alfaro, Dávila y Scherer, S.C. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.