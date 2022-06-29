Twitter
Moelis & Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 30.6% Upside

Moelis & Company with ticker code (MC) now have 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 59 and 43 with a mean TP of 52. Now with the previous closing price of 39.81 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 30.6%. The day 50 moving average is 43.41 and the 200 moving average now moves to 55.02. The company has a market cap of $2,745m. Company Website: https://www.moelis.com

The potential market cap would be $3,586m based on the market concensus.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds. The company serves its clients in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It has strategic alliances in Mexico with Alfaro, Dávila y Scherer, S.C.; and in Australia with MA Moelis Australia. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

