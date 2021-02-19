Moelis & Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.1% Upside

Moelis & Company with ticker code (MC) have now 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 62 and 50 calculating the mean target price we have 56.86. With the stocks previous close at 55.13 this indicates there is a potential upside of 3.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 52.32 and the 200 day MA is 40.65. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,010m. Find out more information at: http://www.moelis.com

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs. It has strategic alliances with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.; and Alfaro, DÃ¡vila y Scherer, S.C. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.