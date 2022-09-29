Moelis & Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 28.5% Upside

Moelis & Company found using ticker (MC) now have 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 59 and 35 with the average target price sitting at 43.33. Given that the stocks previous close was at 33.73 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 28.5%. The 50 day MA is 42.6 and the 200 day MA is 47.04. The company has a market cap of $2,386m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.moelis.com

The potential market cap would be $3,065m based on the market concensus.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds. The company serves its clients in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It has strategic alliances in Mexico with Alfaro, Dávila y Scherer, S.C.; and in Australia with MA Moelis Australia. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.