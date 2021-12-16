Moelis & Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.5% Upside

Moelis & Company with ticker code (MC) have now 8 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 68 and 59 and has a mean target at 63.5. With the stocks previous close at 61.94 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 2.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 68.2 while the 200 day moving average is 59.8. The market cap for the company is $3,796m. Company Website: http://www.moelis.com

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments. It has strategic alliances with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.; and Alfaro, DÃ¡vila y Scherer, S.C. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.