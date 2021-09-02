Twitter
Moelis & Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.5% Upside

Broker Ratings

Moelis & Company with ticker code (MC) now have 8 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 68 and 59 and has a mean target at 63.5. With the stocks previous close at 61.95 this indicates there is a potential upside of 2.5%. The day 50 moving average is 59.46 while the 200 day moving average is 55.83. The company has a market cap of $3,827m. Find out more information at: http://www.moelis.com

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments. It has strategic alliances with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.; and Alfaro, DÃ¡vila y Scherer, S.C. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

