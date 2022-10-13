Moelis & Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.5% Upside

Moelis & Company found using ticker (MC) now have 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 59 and 35 with a mean TP of 41.86. Given that the stocks previous close was at 35.63 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 17.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 41.15 and the 200 moving average now moves to 45.88. The company has a market cap of $2,505m. Visit the company website at: https://www.moelis.com

The potential market cap would be $2,943m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds. The company serves its clients in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It has strategic alliances in Mexico with Alfaro, Dávila y Scherer, S.C.; and in Australia with MA Moelis Australia. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.