Moelis & Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.7% Upside

Moelis & Company with ticker code (MC) now have 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 60 and 45 with a mean TP of 54.43. With the stocks previous close at 47.44 this indicates there is a potential upside of 14.7%. The day 50 moving average is 47.58 and the 200 day moving average is 58.85. The market capitalisation for the company is $3,302m. Company Website: https://www.moelis.com

The potential market cap would be $3,789m based on the market concensus.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds. It has strategic alliances with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.; and Alfaro, Dávila y Scherer, S.C. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.